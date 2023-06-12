TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Lynn Haven City Commissioner Antonius Barnes began serving his 45-day prison sentence Monday.

Barnes got caught up in the ‘Lynn Haven Corruption Investigation.’

Federal Judge Mark Walker imposed the sentence on Barnes last week in Tallahassee. Barnes pled guilty to one felony count of fraud, for lying on a bank loan form.

Barnes begged Walker for mercy and asked for a sentence with no jail time, saying he would lose his teaching job at Jinks Middle School and his family would lose everything.

Walker sentenced Barnes to 45 days beginning Monday, so he’ll be out in time for the beginning of the school year.

Bay District School officials confirmed Barnes’s contract at Jinks was renewed, but also said the Florida Department of Education’s professional practices commission is reviewing his status in light of his felony conviction.

Barnes will also pay about $40,000 in restitution and serve one-year probation. There has been no word as to where Barnes is serving his sentence.

Former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson will report for her 30-day sentence on July 10.