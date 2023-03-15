TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — The jury was deliberating the fate of a prominent local businessman Wednesday afternoon.



James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, is accused of bribing Antonius Barnes, a former Lynn Haven City Commissioner.



That almost wasn’t necessary, as after the jury left, Federal Judge Mark Walker told the attorneys that he wrestled with whether or not to throw the case out.



This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.



