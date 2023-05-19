LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — It will now be at least another five months until anyone in Lynn Haven gets closure on one aspect of that city’s federal corruption case.

James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, is charged with conspiracy and bribery over $45,000 in payments he made to then Lynn Haven City Commissioner Antonius Barnes. Finch and Barnes say the money was a business loan.

While eight other defendants in the case plead guilty and some have been sentenced to prison, Finch is still fighting.

Over two years of legal maneuvers Finch and his attorney, Guy Lewis, whittled the case against him down to two charges. They went to trial in March but the jury could not reach a verdict and a mistrial was declared.

Despite these successes, Finch said earlier this month that he was firing Lewis and hiring a new attorney — James Voyles Jr. Finch said he was unhappy that a May retrial was postponed without his knowledge to July. He added that he also knew changing his attorney would likely mean that the trial would be postponed again.

On Friday, Judge Mark Walker expressed his displeasure with how Voyles and federal prosecutors worked with his office to postpone the case.

“Let me make it plain, that’s my call, not the lawyer’s call,” Walker said. “Y’all don’t get to get with my courtroom deputy and rearrange my calendar.”

He also took issue with the presumption that a continuance would be granted because a new lawyer was hired.

“Just because somebody wants to hire a new lawyer … doesn’t mean they get to hire one lawyer, fire another and grant their own continuance,” Walker said. “That is not, nor has that ever been the law.”

Walker added that he had postponed two civil trials in order to keep the criminal trial on the July docket. They were told to wait for a case that will now not go forward.

In the end, though, Walker granted the continuance and accepted Voyles onto the case. He set the new trial for October 2. He also said he wanted to make it clear that he was not granting a motion for Lewis to leave the case because of any issue related to the South Florida attorney’s performance.

“I have never had a finer lawyer appear in my courtroom than Guy Lewis,” Walker said. “One of my law clerks actually said after the trial that the only difference between Mr. Lewis and Atticus Finch is that Mr. Lewis doesn’t wear seersucker suits.”

The judge noted that Lewis had been able to convince him to reveal Grand Jury transcripts, nearly convinced him to drop the case, gotten multiple charges dropped, and took the case to a mistrial. Walker then expressed his own admiration for Lewis’s work on the case.

“His performance has been extraordinary,” Walker said. “You are an extraordinary lawyer, and your work on this case should be put into some sort of publication for students at the law school down the hill from me to study. You are a credit to the profession.”