TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — The final trial in the Lynn Haven corruption case is moving closer.

Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys for James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, conducted a telephone hearing Friday with Judge Mark Walker. Finch is accused of bribery and conspiracy over $50,000 he paid to Antonius Barnes while Barnes was a city commissioner.

Federal prosecutors describe the transaction as a bribe but Finch and Barnes have maintained that it was a business loan.

A previous trial in the case ended in a hung jury.

During the hearing, the attorneys and Walker walked through the procedures that they will follow during the October 2 trial. Eight other defendants including Barnes and former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson pleaded guilty to at least one felony in connection to the case. Anderson and Barnes have already served their time in prison.

Finch has previously vowed to take the case to trial and testify.