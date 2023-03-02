LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A pretrial services officer has accused a defendant in the Lynn Haven corruption case violated the terms of his release.

James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, was allowed to remain free while waiting for his trial. Finch once faced multiple charges in the case but is now just facing one count of conspiracy and one count of bribery connected to $45,000 in payments he allegedly made to a sitting city commissioner.

But on Thursday Finch will stand before Magistrate Martin A. Fitzpatrick on an allegation that he violated the terms of his release. Finch was ordered to avoid all contact with any victims and witnesses in the case. He was also ordered to have no contact with Lynn Haven city officials.

In a Wednesday filing in the case Michael Dwyer, a United States Probation Officer, wrote that Finch had contact with David “Mickey” White. White, the owner of Erosion Control Specialists, previously pled guilty in the case. Dwyer also wrote that Finch had contact with witnesses Troy Syfrett and Allen Byrd.

Finally, Dwyer states that Finch had contact with current City Manager Vickie Gainer on Dec. 12, in Tallahassee.

The hearing is set for noon. A pretrial hearing in the case is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. The trial itself is set for March 13.