LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Lynn Haven City Commissioner Antonius Barnes has completed his 45-day prison sentence and is back at work.

Barnes will be teaching history and possibly civics at Jinks Middle School this year.

Federal prosecutors accused Barnes of accepting bribes from Phoenix Construction Owner James Finch, while Barnes was a city commissioner. Barnes ultimately pled guilty to felony bank fraud and was sentenced to 45 days in prison.

School district officials have confirmed Barnes will return to the classroom. They have already referred his case to Florida’s Department of Education for review. That investigation is still taking place.