Lynn Haven cooks up food truck fee

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The future of food trucks in Lynn Haven is spiking conversation on social media.

The city is set to present the ordinance they’ve drafted up at their Tuesday city commission meeting. It’s an ordinance, Mike Lovercovic, the owner of “The Prime Rib Guy” said would keep him from serving in the city.

He says the proposed fee to operate in the city is high and some of the specifications, limit where he could set up.

The city is proposing a monthly fee of $150 dollars or a one-time yearly fee of $1,650.

News 13 also looked into what other areas charge for food trucks.

In Panama City, there’s an annual fee of $50 dollars and in incorporated Bay County there is a parking lot permit for $50 which is good to use for 7 days within a total 30 days period.

Food trucks aren’t allowed in Panama City Beach.