Lynn Haven contractor conspired with former Mayor to rebuild city buildings

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The federal indictment announced on Thursday in Panama City accuses James Finch of conspiring with former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson to award his Phoenix Construction company the contracts to rebuild the City of Lynn Haven’s municipal buildings. The pair allegedly did this despite the commission already having an approved plan in place.

During the fall of 2019, Lynn Haven’s city commission moved forward with a design-bid-build process for the city’s rebuild. In April 2020, former Mayor Margo Anderson and Finch decided they wanted Finch to handle the rebuild instead, cutting out the architects and bypassing the bidding process.

The city originally planned to pay for the work using FEMA money. Under Finch’s proposed plan, FEMA most likely wouldn’t cover the costs.

Shortly after, Finch purchased a piece of property on 14th Street West. The indictment claims Finch purchased this property for his rebuild proposal.

“Within a week of that purchase, Ms. Anderson, as Mayor, contacted both the City Manager and Police Chief and told them she wasn’t pleased with the current rebuild design plan,” said Stephen Kunz, the Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

Anderson organized a meeting with City Manager Vickie Gainer and Police Chief Ricky Ramie at Finch’s Phoenix Construction offices to discuss Finch’s alternate plan.

“Ms. Anderson supported Finch’s plan and told the City Manager and city Police Chief that Finch was willing to finance the costs of the facilities like he did for the 17th St. ditch project that’s also charged in the indictment,” Kunz said.

According to the indictment, Finch continued to pressure Chief Ramie for his support. He also made presentations at commission meetings. But, Gainer and Ramie reportedly still had concerns including the possibility of losing the FEMA funding.

In a last-ditch effort, Anderson reportedly promised Chief Ramie and Gainer salary raises to get their support.

On August 14th, Finch withdrew his application to build the new police department and offered to sell the land he previously purchased for the project. A few days later, Anderson was arrested by the F.B.I.