Lynn Haven contractor charged in ongoing Calhoun County investigation

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Another person has now been charged in an ongoing investigation into fraud at the Calhoun County Building Services.

Gordon Allen Andrews, who owns a local construction company is accused of fraudulently obtaining several State of Florida Contractors Licenses by, “engaging in a scheme wherein Andrews paid money to a former Calhoun County building official for various contractor licenses without completing any required tests or providing any other proofs of competency,” Lynn Haven police wrote in a news release.

After illegally paying for fraudulent competency test results Andrews was then able to obtain official State of Florida Contractors Licenses from the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation and subsequent building permit(s) in the City of Lynn Haven.

“Andrews used these fraudulently obtained licenses and permits for his own financial gain and to further his construction business,” officials wrote.

Andrews was charged with engaging in unlicensed contracting during a state of emergency and making a false or fraudulent statement on a license application. This investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.

“The Lynn Haven Police Department and its partner agencies are committed to fighting illegal contracting and warns anyone else who participated in such fraudulent licensing practices that you will face prosecution,” officials wrote.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or any other illegal contracting is asked to contact the Lynn Haven Police Department at (850) 265-4111