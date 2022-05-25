LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven city commissioners are considering changes to the city’s charter.

The proposals are the result of residents saying the charter is outdated.

Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson said most of the changes can be accomplished by simply updating the charter’s language.

For instance, it currently refers to city managers and commissioners as “he.”

Nelson said a charter review committee was established when he first became mayor.

He thinks some changes are necessary.

“I do think there are some updates that do need to be made to the charter so that the language can be more relevant to our current society, but I think overall we have a very strong charter,” Nelson said. “The charter’s our constitution.”The charter review committee will present potential changes to the mayor and commissioners on June 21.”

Commissioners will then decide whether or not to approve the changes.