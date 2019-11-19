Former Lynn Haven City Manager, Community Services Director, Greenleaf owner arrested

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Federal authorities arrested at least four people Tuesday morning including the former city manager, a Lynn Haven employee and the owner of a local business.

WHITE, MICHAEL EDWARD_1553025569274.jpg.jpg
Mike White

News 13 has confirmed that Mike White, the former city manager for the city of Lynn Haven is among those arrested. He was arrested in Birmingham.

The mugshots of the three other individuals, including Community Services Director David Horton and Greenleaf owner Josh Anderson, were obtained via a public records request at the Bay County Jail. The third person arrested is Shannon Rodriguez, who worked with Erosion Control Specialists.

Josh Anderson

The charges are not yet available. However, U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe’s Public Trust Unit is expected to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Panama City.

Current City Manager Vickie Gainer emailed a statement about the arrest Tuesday.

“The city continues to gather information at the same pace this investigation is taking place,” Gainer wrote. “Mr. David Horton, has been charged with allegations of criminal activity.  Mr. Horton has been suspended without pay until the city has had the opportunity to review the allegations.  The vendor in questioned, Greenleaf Lawn of Care performed lawn care services for the city.    In light of the allegations with Greenleaf Lawn Care, the city will be reviewing their contract for possible termination.”   

Shannon Rodriguez

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Beach to host fifth annual Home for the Holidays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beach to host fifth annual Home for the Holidays"

Mrs. Gray's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Gray's Third Grade Class"

Free car seat checks offered in Jackson County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free car seat checks offered in Jackson County"

Bay County middle school students honored at Future Physicists of Florida induction ceremony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County middle school students honored at Future Physicists of Florida induction ceremony"

Springfield Police still searching for suspect after Friday shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Springfield Police still searching for suspect after Friday shooting"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.