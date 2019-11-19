Former Lynn Haven City Manager, Community Services Director, Greenleaf owner arrested

Federal authorities arrested at least four people Tuesday morning including the former city manager, a Lynn Haven employee and the owner of a local business.

Mike White

News 13 has confirmed that Mike White, the former city manager for the city of Lynn Haven is among those arrested. He was arrested in Birmingham.

The mugshots of the three other individuals, including Community Services Director David Horton and Greenleaf owner Josh Anderson, were obtained via a public records request at the Bay County Jail. The third person arrested is Shannon Rodriguez, who worked with Erosion Control Specialists.

Josh Anderson

The charges are not yet available. However, U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe’s Public Trust Unit is expected to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Panama City.

Current City Manager Vickie Gainer emailed a statement about the arrest Tuesday.

“The city continues to gather information at the same pace this investigation is taking place,” Gainer wrote. “Mr. David Horton, has been charged with allegations of criminal activity. Mr. Horton has been suspended without pay until the city has had the opportunity to review the allegations. The vendor in questioned, Greenleaf Lawn of Care performed lawn care services for the city. In light of the allegations with Greenleaf Lawn Care, the city will be reviewing their contract for possible termination.”