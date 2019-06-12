Lynn Haven commissioners pass $6 million sports complex

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. -- The city of Lynn Haven is rebuilding its sports complex after a controversial motion passed at Tuesday's city commission meeting.

The new complex is estimated to cost about $6 million, and some residents are not happy with the decision.

"When they start talking about spending six million dollars on the sports field, I think they're crazy," said Libby Tunnell, a long-time resident of Lynn Haven. "There's other things that need to be done here in Lynn Haven and we don't have the money," she said.

Mayor Margo Anderson, who suggested that other buildings like City Hall should be rebuilt first, said she is also very disappointed in the decision.

"We've just been through the third worst hurricane in United States history," she said. "We have to take care of things that affect the most people and affect our daily lives first and then move on to those things that bring us enjoyment and joy."

Commissioner Dan Russell, who motioned to move forward with a sports complex, disagreed.

"We're a baseball community, and we need to take care of our children," he said. "We have $5.7 million in proceeds already and that money doesn't have to be earmarked to City Hall."

City engineers say the new facility will be rebuilt on the original Lynn Haven Sports Complex property by early 2020. Additional fields will be built at Cain Griffin Park.