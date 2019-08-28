Lynn Haven commissioners approve increased utility fees

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents of Lynn Haven will see a slight increase in utility fees within the near future.

On Tuesday,Lynn Haven commissioners approved new rates and charges on water, waste water and solid waste collection. Each of these rates will go up a little over four percent.

Increasing the water rate will bring about 180,000 dollars into the city’s water fund.

Mayor Margo Anderson was one of two commissioners that disagreed on this decision. She says that the city of Lynn Haven does not need an increase in rates, while many people are still recovering from Hurricane Michael.

“Even though its a small amount of money, we just felt that symbolically, it was just not the time to do it because of everything that our residents have been through,” Anderson said.