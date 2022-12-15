LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder is calling for Chief Ricky Ramie to be fired after his conversations by text with former City Manager Mike White came to light.

“It doesn’t matter actually what he said, but what matters is the fact that Lynn Haven residents deserve much more than that. And right now, I don’t think they’re getting it,” Tinder said in an exclusive interview with News 13.

The text messages were part of the testimony during a hearing in federal court in Tallahassee earlier this week. Former Mayor Margo Anderson and James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, face federal bribery charges involving city businesses.

Ramie and Tinder were witnesses in the case. Additionally, Ramie testified that he secretly recorded a meeting between himself, Finch, and Anderson.

During his testimony, Finch’s defense attorney, Guy Lewis, said that some of these texts were racist in nature, a claim that Ramie denied on the stand. Ramie did admit that he sent White an offensive text concerning the sexuality of Tinder’s partner.

The distinction between whether or not Ramie was texting about Tinder or her partner is important because of a confrontation Ramie and Tinder had during a September 27, 2022, City Commission meeting.

“I received a phone call and a message the other day … I received a message that you had made some ugly comments regarding my sexuality to another city employee. Is that true? You are the only one who can answer it,” she said.

Ramie replied, “No ma’am.”

During his testimony Monday, Ramie asked how Tinder learned of the text messages given that they were evidence in a federal investigation. He suggested that they were given to her by Finch.

During cross-examination by prosecutors, Tinder denied getting the information from Finch or anyone at the defense table. But so far, she has offered two different accounts of how she learned about the messages.

Tinder testified Monday that she had been told about the messages from several different people at her restaurant and that she could not recall who had told her. But during the September commission meeting, she said she got a phone call and a message.

We asked her to clarify that issue Thursday.

“But I really don’t remember where, where and who I heard it from. And sometimes I hear the same story from three or four different people,” Tinder said. “So I would never, you know, I didn’t receive anything and I did not receive anything written down.”

While on the stand, Prosecutor Andrew Grogan questioned Tinder about her communications with Finch. After initially saying that she had not spoken to him for months she was questioned about phone calls between herself and Finch.

Tinder said she recalled that she had talked to him on the phone “a few times.” We asked Tinder about her communications with Finch and Anderson Thursday.

“Margo and I never spoke. Never, not one time. James, like I said on the stand, I talked to him. He just left here. He and his wife were just here for lunch. I didn’t speak to him,” Tinder said. “And they asked me if I called him. I did call him a few weeks ago. About a project with the old library.”

Ramie declined to comment on these issues citing his role as a witness in the ongoing federal case.

Tinder has asked Gainer and Lynn Haven’s city attorney for an emergency meeting so she can call for Ramie to be fired. City leaders have responded that an emergency meeting can only be called at the request of three commissioners. Their next scheduled meeting is in January.

Gainer explained to News 13 that as city manager she — not the commission — has the responsibility to hire or fire a police chief.

“I was not privy to all the testimony on Dec. 12th and 13th. I was under the rule of Judge (Mark) Walker as all other witnesses in the case and I strictly followed the instructions. The case is under federal criminal litigation concerning Mr. Finch and Mrs. Anderson,” she wrote. “Five years ago, then, assistant Chief Ramie, was under the supervision of former City Manager Michael White. To my knowledge, there have been no criminal allegations against Chief Ramie. I have no further comments at this time.”

News 13 has sent a letter to Judge Walker asking for Ramie’s text messages to be released in their entirety to the public.