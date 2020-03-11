Lynn Haven commission to draft pandemic preparedness plan

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. — At their meeting on Tuesday night, city commissioners addressed Coronavirus concerns in Florida as more cases are identified in the Sunshine State.

City Commissioners passed a motion to proceed in drafting a plan in case they were required to work from home.

As coronavirus continues to spread across the state and the country, city officials said it’s best to be as prepared as possible for the “what if” scenarios.

“You have to think about the strategic way you’re going to handle such an issue,” said City Commissioner, Judy Tinder. “Like staying home for example, which employees are going to stay home and work from home to be protected, which ones would have to come into work, and things of that nature.”

Currently, there are no cases of COVID-19 in Bay County.