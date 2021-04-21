Lynn Haven commission races come extremely close

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Lynn Haven residents will have more than just a new mayor to elect when they head to the polls next month. Neither candidate for commissioner seats 3 and 4 earned enough votes to win.

However, Judy Tinder, vying to keep her spot in seat 4 came extremely close. She received 49.9% of votes compared to her opponent, Brian Gray, who received 28.9%.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen says they still need to count provisional and vote-by-mail ballots but says it’s highly unlikely that count will impact that race. He says voters should expect a runoff.

“It is currently unofficial but we currently don’t have enough ballots to make up the difference with vote-by-mail ballots or provisionals to change anything so I would say Lynn Haven should anticipate that they will have another election on May 18th,” Andersen said.

The race for commission seat 3 between Jamie Warrick and George Hines is also going to a runoff. The canvassing board will meet Friday morning to count those provisional or vote-by-mail ballots.