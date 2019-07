LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The pool of candidates for a new Lynn Haven city manager is getting smaller.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the commission decided to narrow their search from 49 candidates to 25 or less. They also approved a motion to not permit any late applications.

Officials called the process daunting, but narrowing down the search will help them make the final decision.

Each commissioner will be responsible for bringing five candidates of their choice to the first meeting in August.