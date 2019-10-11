Lynn Haven commemorates one year since Hurricane Michael

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lynn Haven, Fla. — At 11 a.m. one year ago, Hurricane Michael’s strong winds were rolling through the Panhandle; turning October 10th into a day no one who experienced it would forget.

“All I can describe it is like the Wizard of Oz,” said Joann Navarrette, a Lynn Haven resident who stayed during the storm. “Everything just flew by the windows.”

“We could have died, you know, and I don’t think I’ll ever stay for anything more than a two ever again,” said Kimberly Hendrix, another resident.

Fast forward 365 days later; 11 a.m. marks the beginning of a day of remembrance in Lynn Haven.

“This is our way to overcome it is to come together as a community and do things like this,” said Hendrix.

Families came together for food, activities, performances and live music, looking back on how far the community has come and celebrating where it has yet to go.

“We’re just ready to move forward, make things bigger and better and just stronger for our city,” said Vicki Henderson, a Lynn Haven Planning Assistant.

“Everybody’s spirits are lifted, they’re very positive and they’re getting out,” said Doris Hoffman, a disabled veteran who volunteered at the commemoration. “I see people are really recovering.”

“I look for a very bright future for the city of Lynn Haven,” said Navarrette.

October 10th is a day no one here will forget; one of hope, strength and togetherness, as the community remains “Panhandle Strong,” today and every day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Lynn Haven commemorates Hurricane Michael anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lynn Haven commemorates Hurricane Michael anniversary"

GCSC receives check to help students with books

Thumbnail for the video titled "GCSC receives check to help students with books"

GCSC employees receive 2018-2019 'Distinguished Service Award'

Thumbnail for the video titled "GCSC employees receive 2018-2019 'Distinguished Service Award'"

Spirit of Jackson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spirit of Jackson"

Governor Ron Desantis makes two major announcements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Ron Desantis makes two major announcements"

Storm Hunter Reflects on Hurricane Michael

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Hunter Reflects on Hurricane Michael"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.