Lynn Haven City Manager to host ‘Table Talk’

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Residents in Lynn Haven will soon have the chance to speak with their city officials directly.



The City Manager announced she will be hosting a ‘Table Talk’ beginning this February.

City Manager, Vickie Gainer, will be hosting the informal discussions on the third Wednesday of each month.



The first talk will be held February 19th at the brand new Garden Club.



Residents will have the chance to come voice their opinions, ask questions, and engage in conversation with the City Manager.



Gainer says she wants there to be transparency in the City and she believes this is a great place to start.



“There’s a lot of information that floats around typically about our finances, about the rebuild, about the City in general, that I really want an open door policy. I have an open door policy here for personnel. I want that same kind of open door policy for the residents in the City of Lynn Haven,” said Vickie Gainer.



The meeting times will alternate for each meeting, allowing everyone a chance to fit the Table Talk into their schedule.



The Garden Club is located at 307 Ohio Avenue.