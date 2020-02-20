Lynn Haven City Manager hosts first ‘Table Talk’

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–“Let’s move forward.” That was the theme at Wednesday night’s first-ever ‘Table Talk’ in Lynn Haven. ‘Table Talk’ is a new public discussion being held monthly by City Manager Vickie Gainer. The talks are an opportunity for residents to discuss the city in an informal setting.



“The commission meetings are for us to do business and these particular forums are for citizens to talk, you know ‘Table Talks’,” said Vickie Gainer, Lynn Haven’s City Manager.



Residents discussed everything from stop signs, to drainage issues, and even accountability.



“If there’s wrong information given then I can correct that, or give additional information or clarify some things,” Gainer said.



Some of those things being FEMA reimbursements. A hot topic among many residents.



“She laid out the guidelines tonight so that we understood what it takes to get FEMA money and to be reimbursed here in the City of Lynn Haven,” said Leon Miller, a resident.



Fellow commission members encourage residents to attend future talks.



“I think we should build on this and as you have your individual issues, if you can’t get them solved at a commission meeting or come into City Hall, you can come to a venue like this and be in front of Vickie herself,” said Lynn Haven Commissioner Pat Perno.



Gainer will host the talks on the third Wednesday of each month at the Garden Club. The next talk is on March 18th at 12:00 p.m.