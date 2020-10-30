Lynn Haven City Manager holds Table Talk

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The City of Lynn Haven is looking to the future. City Manager Vickie Gainer held a Table Talk on Thursday to discuss the city’s journey to recovery. Residents can attend the monthly table talks to bring any questions or concerns to the City Manager in an informal setting.

The City Manager discussed where the city stands in terms of recovery. She also gave status updates on FEMA reimbursements. Residents also brought their own topics to discuss like code enforcement issues among other things.

People attending for the first time say they’re thankful to be able to voice their opinions.

“There are changes happening in Lynn Haven and of course some of them are good, some of them are not, so you need to be aware. So that’s what we’re trying to do, to know what’s happening, who’s in charge and what we can do to make it a better place,” said Cindy Dunn, a resident.

Gainer says she enjoyed seeing new faces and hearing their concerns. She says if people don’t bring their issues forward, it can be hard to resolve them.

“I found out what those issues are tonight, that gives me an opportunity to go back and investigate, see how we can fix it, and make sure they know I’ve heard them,” said Gainer.

Lynn Haven’s Table Talks are held once a month on Thursdays. Gainer encourages residents to attend as they may not always feel comfortable voicing concerns at commission meetings.