Lynn Haven city leaders set new tentative millage rate

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven officials discussed the city’s new proposed millage rate at Tuesday morning’s city commission meeting.

Commissioners voted to set the proposed millage rate at 4.3 mills; the current millage rate is at 3.9.

The commission also voted on budget and millage rate public hearing dates, where residents can be a part of the discussion.

The first hearing to decide the tentative millage rate will be on September 8th at 6 p.m., and the second and final hearing and vote will be on September 23rd at 6 p.m..