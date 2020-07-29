Lynn Haven city leaders consider waiving past-due utility payments

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — At the Lynn Haven city commission meeting on Tuesday morning, commissioners discussed a possible way to help residents handle the financial burdens of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Lynn Haven’s utilities department, there are currently 670 past-due utility accounts, majorly due to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Department officials said the overdue accounts total around $169 thousand owed to the city.

While they haven’t been charging late fees since March to help residents deal with the financial hardships, they’re looking at another way to help.

Mayor Margo Anderson made the suggestion to possibly waive the past-due charges; now, the commission has asked city staff to see if it would be feasible to waive some or all of the past-due accounts to start everyone on a clean slate.

“First of all it’ll keep their water from being cut-off and second it will give them the ability not to have to worry about paying that bill,” said Dan Russell, a city commissioner. “They can use that money for groceries or whatever other bills they need to pay.”

City Staff have been directed to look at the numbers and see if this is possible to do, as well as find other alternatives to provide relief both to residents who are struggling to pay and those who have managed to pay on time.

The issue will be brought to the table once again at the next Lynn Haven city commission meeting on Tuesday, August 11th.