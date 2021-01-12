Lynn Haven City Commission votes to update code enforcement system

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Code enforcement issues have long been a problem in Lynn Haven for both the city and residents. But there may be a solution. The handling of code enforcement issues in the city will soon look a little different. The commission moved forward with updating its system at Tuesday morning’s commission meeting. City staff says the new rules will make dealing with code enforcement issues easier for both violators and the city.

“It is something that when we came back on board, was a focus of the city…code enforcement. Getting the violations cleaned up and so I think that’s what spurred it on,” said Kevin Obos, Lynn Haven’s City Attorney

The city has voted to move from a Code Enforcement Board System to a Home Rule Magistrate System.

“The violation would actually have to go to the code enforcement board which in our case has been delegated to a special magistrate so it’s one person,” Obos said.

Under the new system, not every violation will require an in-person hearing.

“This new system puts the onus on the violator to request that hearing so it’ll help streamline code enforcement going forward,” Obos said.

Violators who don’t wish to have a hearing can simply handle their violation on their own. In the past, every violation went before the board.

“It’ll help streamline the code enforcement system and hopefully get violations remedied sooner by shortening the time frame,” Obos said.

Under the new system, code enforcement will not have to wait to issue a fine until after the violator goes in front of the board.

“An enforcement officer can issue the fine and it will stand unless you appeal,” Obos said.

The new system goes into effect immediately but does not impact prior notices.

For more information on the new system, you can visit item 11 on the agenda from Tuesday’s commission meeting. https://www.cityoflynnhaven.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_01122021-281