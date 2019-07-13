Lynn Haven City Commission to consider forensic audit at next meeting

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Lynn Haven City Commission decided at its last meeting to put a potential forensic audit on hold in order to do more research on the cost.

The election of two new commissioners this past spring, and ongoing subpoenas from a federal prosecutor that seemed to be connected to construction work done on behalf of the city, led Commissioner Judy Tinder to bring up the idea of a forensic audit once again.

“I realize that people assume that you’re asking for a forensic audit because you know there is something wrong,” Tinder said. “And I do believe there is something wrong. If nothing else, things have been put in the wrong accounts, financially.

Tinder also believes Lynn Haven citizens deserve to know how their city has handled its accounts and funds in the past, having had the same auditor for more than 20 years.

Tinder also said a forensic audit could cost approximately $100,000.

“If you can’t be transparent about the simplest things, and this is certainly not something simple, it’s very complicated, but I think we owe that to the residents of Lynn Haven,” Tinder said. “They should know what’s been going on and how things have been handled.”