Lynn Haven City Commission discusses trailer permit deadline

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The deadline for residents rebuilding after Hurricane Michael to have trailers, RV’s and storage units in their front yards is currently February 2021.

The city plans to take inventory of how many residents still need those items in their front yards by going to each address that originally signed up for a permit after Michael.

City Manager, Vickie Gainer, said after Hurricane Michael 175 permits were pulled from residents to allow trailers and storage units in their front yard.

She says 143 of them pulled some type of permit to get started on rebuilding and now said only nine have permits for RV’s and storage units.

“Then we end up with about nine that are still being very consistent and coming in every three months and renewing that RV, or that trailer permit but we know that, that there are many, many more out there,” Gainer said.

Officials said they need the accurate count so they can determine how many people are still working on their homes in order to be able to extend, or end, the deadline.

“And our concern is that people that are still trying to move forward, we wanna make sure we’re compassionate and give them the time necessary,” said Lynn Haven Mayor Pro Tem, Dan Russell. “But we do know that there’s several people out there that have a trailer and have done no work on the home. Those are the ones that we need to spur the movement to get something done.”

City officials said code enforcement will be out over the next few weeks to determine how many people still need their trailers.

The city commission tabled the deadline discussion for their next regular meeting in November.