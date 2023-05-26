PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Lynn Haven dance and cheer coach sexually abused two of her students starting when the girls were just 13, according to court records.

Auzoiya Williams, 33, is charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on victims between the ages of 12 and 15. In an arrest affidavit, investigators with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office wrote that they learned of the sexual abuse and spoke with two victims.

The victims were interviewed separately but had matching stories about sexual abuse that began when they were 13.

The report states that Williams was connected with them because she was a cheerleader coach and a dance instructor. According to Florida corporation records, Williams owns a Zilo dance studio in Lynn Haven. She also worked for a time in Bay District Schools.

The abuse continued for years and the victims said they never reported it because they did not want her to get in trouble, court records state.

Investigators added that they obtained electronic messages that Williams in which she confessed to the abuse. She is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Bay District issued the following statement about the arrest:

We are deeply saddened and shocked to hear of the recent arrest of a substitute teacher and former volunteer. We’re doing all we can to cooperate with law enforcement as they continue their investigation, and we want the community to know that this person will not be working or volunteering in any of our schools going forward. She has not been affiliated with a high school cheer program since late November of 2021 and has not served as a substitute since last year. Additionally, we want to be clear that our thoughts are with the victims, and we will be reaching out to them to see if there’s any support we can provide. We certainly encourage any other students who have knowledge of this situation, or may have been victimized, to make themselves known to law enforcement as soon as possible, as this is the first we have heard of these allegations stemming from 2016-2019.

Bay District Schools takes ALL concerns very seriously. Still, we also want the community to know that the actions of one employee are not indicative of the commitment to excellence that drives all of our other employees.