Lynn Haven celebrates ‘Christmas With a Purpose’

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Christmas came a little early in Lynn Haven as residents filled the Lynn Haven Elementary School Saturday afternoon for ‘Christmas With a Purpose’.

The event was put on in partnership with ‘Rooms With a Purpose’. A non-profit that creates dream bedroom makeovers for children with life-challenging illnesses.

Over 35 vendors filled the elementary cafeteria. They were selling food, crafts, makeup, and holiday nick-nacks.

Residents were able to participate by donating just one canned food item.

Parents were able to get their Christmas shopping done early and their kids also had a lot of fun. Children were able to take pictures with Santa Claus and playing karaoke.

“This has been such an amazing turnout for us, we are so very blessed, we’ve had a great turnout today. The kids are loving coming out and seeing Santa Claus, the parents are getting their shopping done and it’s just been a fun day for everybody,” said Sherry Melton, the event coordinator.

The Christmas themed fundraiser was the first of its kind for the non-profit. But Melton says they hope to make it an annual event.

