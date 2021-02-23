Lynn Haven celebrates Black History Month with art exhibit

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The City of Lynn Haven celebrated Black History Month on Tuesday with an art exhibit. Students from surrounding elementary schools submitted artwork to be placed on the walls of the Lynn Haven Senior Activities Club.

Each piece reflects a notable part of Black History. Some depicted the Harlem Renaissance while others were portraits of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

At the end of the day, a few pieces were selected by the City Commissioners to win awards.

“We probably had just a little over 100 people come through today and peruse through the Senior Center to look at the art. I think children are our future, and we have to encourage them in all areas of their lives whether it’s culture, sports or art, or music, I think that’s so important,” said Vickie Gainer, Lynn Haven’s City Manager.

This was the third year the City held the celebration. Gainer says they hope to make the exhibit bigger and better next year.