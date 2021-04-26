Lynn Haven case moves forward after Finch bond hearing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Lynn Haven developer connected to the FBI corruption investigation will remain out of jail after being accused of violating the terms of his pre-trial release.

James Finch, owner of Phoenix Construction is accused of bribing public officials in order to get lucrative contracts for his business.

As part of the pretrial release program in the case finch is allowed to go about his business under certain conditions. Those conditions include avoiding all contact with any witness or victim in the case. Federal authorities say Finch violated that order by sending an email to City Manager Vickie Gainer and the city commission.

During a hearing on Monday Finch was told by a federal judge that in the future he should have someone in his company send correspondence about his ongoing business to the city.

The trial for finch and four other individuals currently charged in the case is set for August.