Lynn Haven Bayou Park & Preserve to open this month

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–If you’re looking for an excuse to get outside, the City of Lynn Haven will soon have quite a few new options. Their highly anticipated 98-acre Bayou Park and Preserve is set to open within this month.

This will be one of Bay County’s first preserve-like park east of the Hathaway Bridge.

“If you want a truly passive park experience where you can just come out and experience nature, this is where it’s gonna be,” said Ty Farris, the City of Lynn Haven’s Parks Director.

The new Lynn Haven Bayou Park and Preserve will feature trails, disc golf, pavilions, boat ramps, a playground and so much more. It will also be fully inclusive.

“We wanted to make sure that it was handicap accessible in all instances,” said Vickie Gainer, Lynn Haven’s City Manager.

The new park will feature an ADA-compliant kayak launch.

“There’s a bar and platform where they can slide off their wheelchair and progressively get into their kayak while holding onto the bar,” Farris said.

Another outdoors project the city’s looking forward to is their Rails to Trails program.

“The plans are already completed and it’s my understanding the legislature should be releasing the funding the first part of July and if all goes well, possibly by fall of this year we should be underway,” Farris said.

The trail will start at the old fuel depot and travel to Highway 231.

“What this will do is interconnect all of our small neighborhoods and communities to one thoroughfare,” Farris said.

As for the new park, the city will hold a ribbon-cutting on June 29th.