Lynn Haven Bayou Park and Preserve should be complete by mid-March

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Soon, people living in Bay County will have a beautiful place to get out and enjoy nature. The Lynn Haven Bayou Park and Preserve is on track to be completed in just a few short months. The project has been in the works for years and the park will have activities for people of all ages.

A few years ago, construction crews broke ground at the site located along the North Bay.

“It’s Lynn Haven’s largest park without a doubt. This is a 98-acre parcel that we’re gonna have and I think it’s important because it emphasizes the natural beauty and resources that we have here,” said Ty Farris, the Parks Director for the City of Lynn Haven.

The project is being funded by a Deepwater Horizon grant. It will feature access to the waterways and recreational facilities.

“There are several pavilions, some are going to be picnic pavilions. We have an outdoor teaching classroom where schools can bring students for field trips to study wetlands and their impact on our environment,” Farris said.

The park will also feature multiple walking loops, restrooms, and areas for water activities.

“We have an inclusive kayak launch for wheelchair-bound enthusiasts, we have a couple of floating docks for people who may want to come up and dock a boat,” Farris said.

The funding will also support the park’s future.

“TPL [Trust for Public Land] will turn the property over to the city and then they have earmarked $3.5 million over a 10-year period to help us pay for maintenance and operation of the facility,” Farris said.

While the city understands residents are excited about the park, they’re asking residents to hold off on visiting just yet.

“It’s an active construction site which means a simple misdemeanor trespass elevates to a felony trespass,” Farris explained.

Farris says the park should be complete by mid-March. It’s located just past the entrance to Deerpoint Elementary School.