Lynn Haven audit released

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The well-publicized audit into the finances and accounting practicing of the City of Lynn Haven found the city was mostly following normal practices.

Although the city was the subject of a federal investigation and four of the five people arrested from stealing money from the city have pleaded guilty, most of their accounting practices were routine and explainable according to the audit.

Auditors reviewed vendor information, manual checks, weekend checks, and checks that cleared the same day. In almost every instance, an unusual finding could be explained through normal circumstances. For example, a check that cleared the same day could simply be the result of an employee being paid and cashing the check the same day.

Auditors, Plante Moran, also noted that a city issuing “manual checks” was unusual and a chance for employee fraud. However, of the 17 checks issued most of the payments were approved by the entire city commission. The exception is two vendors that are already the subjects of a federal criminal case — Greenleaf Lawn Care and Erosion Control Specialists.

The city paid $20,000 for the audit.