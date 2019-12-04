Lynn Haven attorney steps down in Port St. Joe

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB)- A local city attorney resigned from one of his jobs this week after he was named but not charged in a federal indictment.

In a December 2nd letter to the city of Port St. Joe, Adam Albritton said that he will resign as city attorney there. Albritton wrote that after Hurricane Michael the demands on the city’s attorney have increased immensely and that he can no longer provide hands-on support to the city from his office in Bay County.

Albritton is currently the city attorney for the City of Lynn Haven. Last month he was named, but not charged, in a federal indictment involving corruption among city officials and two area businesses.

The indictment stated that one of the companies did work at his house and at other locations under his direction. Company officials then billed the city for this work.