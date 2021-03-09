Lynn Haven approves non-ad valorem storm water fee for fiscal year 2022

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–If you own property in the City of Lynn Haven, you will soon be required to pay a non-ad Valorem stormwater assessment fee. It’s an annual fee based on the size of your property.

City leaders say stormwater infrastructure has long been an issue in the City of Lynn Haven and fixing the problem has been a challenge

“We have not had in the past had any kind of real amount of money that we could use to address the stormwater needs,” said Vickie Gainer, Lynn Haven’s City Manager.

This lack of funding is what lead the city to pass the non-ad Valorem stormwater assessment fee that will be applied to all property owners starting next fiscal year.

“We’re going to be removing the stormwater from your utility bill and it will now go onto your property tax. So it will be assessed through your escrow basically if you own a home,” said Pat Perno, a Lynn Haven City Commissioner.

Those owning property less than 2,900 square feet will pay about $72 next fiscal year on top of what they already pay for storm water. If your property is more than 2,900 square feet, you’ll be charged about $140 extra next fiscal year.

“This gets the ball rolling, it gets funding going for capital projects and at a later time, if we’re funding very well, we can roll back the millage rate and even the playing field,” Perno said.

As for renters, they will not be required to pay any stormwater fees. The city says this funding will help a great deal in eradicating flooding issues.

“Some of those projects that were looking at that must be done are in an entire neighborhood and they are costly,” Gainer said.

The city plans on sending notices to all property owners within the city in July to notify them of the fees they can expect. The feel is also expected to increase each year.