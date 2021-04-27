Lynn Haven approves 462-unit Mill Bayou housing development

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The City of Lynn Haven has approved the controversial housing development proposed for Mill Bayou. Arbor Properties plans to build the 462-unit housing complex across from North Bay Haven Charter Academy.

The project has been approved contingent upon the developer not requesting certificates of occupancy for the northern section for at least two years. The city says this will allow them to figure out how to mitigate traffic issues in the interim.

Residents say they’re upset and concerned over what safety issues could arise.

“We already have concerns over children walking to school for those of us living behind the school, and who live elsewhere. Getting to the school, getting there in a timely manner, making turns, and not having to worry about running someone over or a traffic accident. There arent things in place to prevent some of those things,” said Lori Ubowski, a Mill Bayou resident.

The commission approved the project with all but one “no” from Commissioner Judy Tinder.