Lucky’s closing all locations but one

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–20 Lucky’s locations will close their doors as of February 12th. Only the company’s West Melbourne store will remain open. Regional managers with Lucky’s say 25% off merchandise will start on Wednesday.



“I love em, everything they have to offer here, their hospitality, it’s just an amazing place, I loved it,” said a shopper.



Employees at the Panama City store were notified early Tuesday morning.



“It’s a shock because I really thought they were going to take off,” said another shopper.



Lucky’s offers a wide selection of produce and natural foods that are uncommon in many other stores.

“I enjoy shopping here because Fresh Market is all the way on the beach side. Whole Foods, you don’t have Whole Foods, I think Destin is the closest one,” said a shopper.



The company has about 2,500 employees in Florida and 4,000 nationwide, displaced employees will receive severance pay according to regional managers.



Mayor of Panama City, Greg Brudnicki says the news took him by surprise as well.



“I’m devastated. Because we worked like the dickens to get that store here. And as far as I can tell, it’s been very successful. Every time I go there I’ve got to wait in line. My wife went in there yesterday, and the store was packed with people,” Brudnicki said.



The city does plan to reach out to Lucky’s about the closing.



“We’re going to do whatever we can to try to reach out to them and find out if there’s a way we can keep them here. And if not, reach out to another grocery store because we want to get that slot filled,” Brudnicki said.



The last day the Panama City location will be open will be on February 12th.