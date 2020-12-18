Lucille Moore students receive Christmas treats and meals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Students from Lucille Moore Elementary went to bed with a full stomach and some new toys on Thursday as the school hosted their 6th annual “Spread the Joy” event.

Each year, the school works with Tyndall Air Force Base and Mercy Chefs to put on the event.

Dozens of students got in line in their cars and received a big holiday bag with their name on it. They also had a hot meal waiting for them.

Event coordinators said they put on the event to ensure underprivileged children are taken care of during the holidays. For some students, these are the only presents they will receive.

“Times are tough especially now with COVID, so this year we have about 100 kids that we did so everyone gets a pair of shoes, a coat, pants, a shirt, and then two toys,” said Heather Mendiola, an Emergency Management Education Training Analyst for the Air Force Civil Engineer Center.

Typically, the event is held indoors. But due to COVID, they held it outside drive-by style. Children even got to see Santa Claus to top off the night.