Lucille Moore students learn about weather basics

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The kindergartners at Lucille Moore Elementary have been busy studying the basics about the weather recently, and News 13’s Meteorologist Sam Williams was able to stop in and chat with them about what they’ve been learning.

Nearly 60 students from Ms. Williams, Ms. McClung, Ms. Hunter, Ms. Holzeman, and Ms. Davis classrooms gathered around 9:30 Wednesday morning to learn about what a Meteorologist is and what they do.

The students talked about what their favorite weather was–they always say snow– and what sort of things they had learned in their weather unit. For the most part, they’ve been learning the basics about temperature differences during different seasons, rain, clouds, fog, winter weather, and even hurricanes and tornadoes.

They also said they learned how weather influences the clothes we wear and how the weather is different from place to place on the same day.

When the students were asked how they find out about the weather every day, most said they watch the news but a few said they used weather apps on a phone or tablet.

