BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Early voting is underway for municipal elections in four bay county cities, but voter turnout has been very light.

Panama City Beach, Mexico Beach, Callaway, and Springfield all have candidates on their ballots.

There are mayoral candidates as well as council and commission members. Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said so far there are not many voters determining winners in each of these cities. He said it is not too late to cast your ballot before early voting ends.

“Only a couple hundred voters were early at this point,” Andersen said. “I don’t like to talk about percentages of turnout but it is the candidate’s and voters’ responsibility to do the voter turnout, so I always encourage people to get involved and vote.”

Andersen said if you are still holding onto a vote by mail ballot, do not send it through the postal system, drop it off at the Lyndell Conference Center on the beach or bring it to the Supervisor of Elections office at the government center on 11th street.

To clarify, if you live in any of these four cities, you can cast a ballot at the early voting site until Friday.

After that, you will have to vote at your city precinct on election day which is April 19.