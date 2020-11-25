Low-speed vehicles causing complaints in South Walton communities

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The Sheriff’s Office said this year alone they have received an overwhelming amount of complaints of golf carts traveling along County Road 30-A.

Some of those complaints have been kids driving these vehicles erratically and some moving too slow for traffic.

“For one day, I took two deputies down to Seaside, and within one hour, those two deputies pulled over 39 violations,” said Mark Wendel with the Sheriff’s Office Crime Prevention.

Everyone they pulled over had one thing in common.

“What we learned is everybody was saying the same thing; I didn’t know, I thought this was just a golf cart,” said Wendel. “There is a difference between a golf cart and a low-speed vehicle.”

Wendel said golf carts do not have restraints, whereas low-speed vehicles do. Low-speed vehicles also have registered plates. He is trying to find ways to educate drivers. The first step in doing so is making signs.

“These signs would be posted in areas that come up to a stop sign where they have time to read,” said Wendel.

And the county has voted to help.

“This is really a push to educate the public that one, you can’t have golf carts on the roads but also too, you can’t have low-speed vehicles on multi-use paths,” said Louis Svehla, the county Public Information Manager.

The board of county commission supports what the Sheriff’s Office is doing to promote safety and education. And Sargeant Wendel said after speaking with rental companies, they have agreed to put stickers on their low-speed vehicles.