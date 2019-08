WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Houma, Louisiana man died Tuesday after troopers say his car rolled over.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Todd Trahan Jr was driving on Highway 98 east of Serenoa Road when his pickup swerved, entered the median and rolled over.

Trahan Jr was ejected from the vehicle and taken to Bay Medical Center, where he died during surgery.

Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.