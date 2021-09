OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 58-year-old Louisiana man died after being caught in a rip current Saturday evening.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office a group of swimmers got caught in a rip current off of Henderson Beach State Park around 6:15 Saturday night.

After being pulled from the water, the Louisiana man was transported to the Destin emergency room where he was pronounced dead.