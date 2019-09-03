Louisiana first responders head to Jacksonville to help with Hurricane Dorian

COTTONDALE, Fla (WMBB)– Responders from across the southeast are getting ready to help with Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts.



News 13 caught up with a team of first responders stopping for gas at Highway 231 and Interstate 10.



The Louisiana Task Force 1, a team of over 100 men and women, are making an 8 hour journey from New Orleans to the east coast. The team consists of local fire departments, EMS, and search and rescue.



They say they are here to help Floridians with anything from medical calls to entrapment to debris pickup.



The crews say they are honored to be able to help neighboring states when it’s needed most.



“I mean this is tough work, it’s long, it’s slow, there’s a lot of hurry up and wait but this is what we train for throughout the year. We recognize how important it is to do this work, it certainly needs to get done in new orleans often enough and now we’re gonna be doing it for the state of Florida,” said Janick Lewis, a member of Louisiana Search and Rescue.



The first responders will be stationed near Camp Blanding, Florida where they will assist the state throughout the duration of Hurricane Dorian.