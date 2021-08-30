Louisiana evacuees get to safety in the panhandle

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands of people evacuated from New Orleans to try and escape Hurricane Ida.

A lot of them ended up in the panhandle.

Florida Caverns RV Resort officials said there had been at least 10 Louisiana RVs check-in and about five RVs evacuating from other states.

Two of the evacuees are from New Orleans said they always leave for a category four or five hurricane, but they were hesitant to evacuate this time because it was a category three hurricane when they left.

Luckily, Chris Yarbrough said him and his wife just bought an RV and agreed to hit the road bringing along their necessities plus a little more.

“We kind of knew after being through Katrina that you are gone for a while. We just grabbed everything that we needed, you know, just try to have a little relaxation. I mean, beach chairs and work computers. It’s a weird mix, but we did it,” said Yarbrough.

He said normally, it takes them about four hours to get to the area, but this time it took them eight hours.

Their friends who stayed in New Orleans kept an eye on the Yarbroughs’ house.

As of Monday, Yarbrough said only minor damage had happened, like the fence and trees falling.