PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Operation Spay Bay officials offer several pet services at a competitive price and because of it, they’re quite popular in the area.

However, they don’t have enough space to take in as many animals as they wish they could.

They’re kicking off their capital campaign fundraiser this Saturday, March 25th, to begin raising money for a bigger facility.

The ‘Fun Day’ event will feature learning activities for the kids like teddy bear surgery and discovery boxes. Face painting, food trucks, and a dunking booth are also included in the festivities.

The animal clinic’s Business Development Administrator Cheryl Murphy said they are hoping to raise $10,000 in donations.

“We’re already a full-scale hospital but we are now doing after-care on Saturdays so we’re advancing,” Murphy said. “We’re steadily moving and we just want to be able to do more for the community.”

The fundraiser is being held at Operation Spay Bay.

It begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Your pet is welcome at the event too. There will be a fashion show at the fundraiser so make sure your pet is dressed and ready to face some competition.

Board members are looking for volunteers to help with event organization. Call Beverly Shean at (850) 527-3067 if you’re willing to lend a helping hand.