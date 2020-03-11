Long term recovery group helps Sneads family move back into home

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB)–Seventeen months post Hurricane Michael and so many families continue to rebuild. The North Florida Inland Recovery Group is looking to help. The organization connects those in need with those willing to give. On Tuesday, the group celebrating their efforts of moving a Sneads family into their new home.

Almost a year and a half ago, Hurricane Michael turned the Armstrong family’s world upside down.​

“Oh it was extremely different, almost overbearing,” said Krystal Armstrong, a resident of Sneads.​

The storm making the place her family once called home unlivable.​ Eventually, the North Florida Inland Recovery Group stepped in to help.​

“Lots of resources came together to be able to do the repairs to their home and get them back where they belong,” said Kristy Terry, the Executive Director of the LTRG.

The LTRG coordinated resources from organizations across the country, including the Salvation Army, Rivertown Community Church, and the Mennonite Disaster Service.​

“We rebuild houses but the main thing we try to do is rebuild hope for the family, let them know that somebody cares,” said Carl Dube, the Project Manager for the Mennonite Disaster Service.​​

The generous organizations worked together day in and day out to move the Armstrong family back in.​

“They just came in and did everything, down to the walls,” said Armstrong.​

After seeing her brand new home, Armstrong says she has one piece of advice for those still recovering.​

“To trust in the lord, no matter what you do, trust in the lord because it’s not over yet,” Armstrong said.​

So far, the North Florida Inland Recovery Group has helped over 400 families.​ To learn more about the group or apply for their help, visit https://www.northfloridarecovery.org/