LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 10:00

Long term recovery group helps Sneads family move back into home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB)–Seventeen months post Hurricane Michael and so many families continue to rebuild. The North Florida Inland Recovery Group is looking to help. The organization connects those in need with those willing to give. On Tuesday, the group celebrating their efforts of moving a Sneads family into their new home.

Almost a year and a half ago, Hurricane Michael turned the Armstrong family’s world upside down.​

“Oh it was extremely different, almost overbearing,” said Krystal Armstrong, a resident of Sneads.​

The storm making the place her family once called home unlivable.​ Eventually, the North Florida Inland Recovery Group stepped in to help.​

“Lots of resources came together to be able to do the repairs to their home and get them back where they belong,” said Kristy Terry, the Executive Director of the LTRG.

The LTRG coordinated resources from organizations across the country, including the Salvation Army, Rivertown Community Church, and the Mennonite Disaster Service.​

“We rebuild houses but the main thing we try to do is rebuild hope for the family, let them know that somebody cares,” said Carl Dube, the Project Manager for the Mennonite Disaster Service.​​

The generous organizations worked together day in and day out to move the Armstrong family back in.​

“They just came in and did everything, down to the walls,” said Armstrong.​

After seeing her brand new home, Armstrong says she has one piece of advice for those still recovering.​

“To trust in the lord, no matter what you do, trust in the lord because it’s not over yet,” Armstrong said.​

So far, the North Florida Inland Recovery Group has helped over 400 families.​ To learn more about the group or apply for their help, visit https://www.northfloridarecovery.org/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Local elementary students take the stage for annual music festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local elementary students take the stage for annual music festival"

Beanblossom v. Bay District Schools lawsuit over

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beanblossom v. Bay District Schools lawsuit over"

Sneads family moves back into home after storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sneads family moves back into home after storm"

Biden wins Mississippi and Missouri in early blow to Sanders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biden wins Mississippi and Missouri in early blow to Sanders"

Remembering the Crums

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering the Crums"

Red Snapper season opens Friday in the Gulf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red Snapper season opens Friday in the Gulf"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.