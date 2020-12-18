Long-term care facility in Bay County is prepared for the COVID vaccine

LYNN HAVEN Fla. (WMBB) — Residents and staff at Beehive Homes said they are hopeful after receiving word they will be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as early as Dec. 21.

Senior residents will be among the first to get the COVID-19 shot, leading the way for the rest of our community.

“They were the first to eradicate polio, smallpox,” said Spencer Montgomery, administrator for Beehive Homes in Lynn Haven. “They were the first in line to do those mass vaccinations when those were a scary thing at the time.”

Montgomery is among many staff members and residents who said they are ready for the vaccine.

“I’m just thankful to be here through all of this,” said Beehive resident Don Anderson.

Anderson said news of the vaccine is encouraging.

“I’ll just feel more comfortable knowing that I have something in my body that is definitely going to stop that infection,” Anderson said.

Anderson said COVID changed his life this year, but he is optimistic knowing there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“And it’s going to get better,” said Anderson. “If we don’t take it, things are just going to get worse for you.”

CVS pharmacy will be bringing the vaccine directly to Beehive Homes as soon as possible.

“They are going to be done right here,” Anderson said.

“At no cost to residents or to our staff to receive the vaccinations,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery said education is key in order for residents and their families to feel comfortable making the decision on whether they want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.