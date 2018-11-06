Locals warn others about getting estimates from contractors

PANAMA CITY, Fla - Right now, everyone in the panhandle is looking for help with cutting trees, roof repairs and more.

Typically you call a contractor, have them take a look at the damage and give you an estimate on how much it will cost to repair the property or remove the trees, then you provide that number to your insurance agency.

But some locals are meeting with contractors and never getting estimates.

Instead the contractor says they'll provide that figure after signing the job over to them.

One local businessman warned citizens not to hire anyone without being told how much it is expected to cost.

"Do not sign when they come to your house and say, if you do this, if you agree to this, do not sign," said James Walker, local contractor. "Get your estimates, talk to your insurance, talk to someone who is more knowledgeable than yourself."

Walker said, if you need a little guidance in how to deal with contractors, feel free to give him a call at (850)625-2091.