Locals Treat Wounded Warriors to Deep Sea Fishing Trip Video

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - Several veterans are coming together and bonding on a deep sea fishing trip, thanks to a few locals.

Through a local non-profit organization called 'Jeep Sullivan's Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures,' veterans are able to come together and participate in outdoor activities.

Veterans say after they retire, one thing they miss the most is the bond they have with those fighting alongside them.

Clayton Syfrett, a local attorney, worked with Jeep Sullivan to give six veterans the opportunity to spend time together and go deep sea fishing.

"I'm not a veteran, I've never been in the military, and I have a lot of respect for the people that dedicate their lives and spend time from their families that serve in the military so this is my way of trying to help the best I can," Syfrett said.

This is his sixth year working with wounded warriors to provide them with the free fishing trip.